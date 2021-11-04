Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

UCEP making significant contribution to create skilled manpower: Speaker

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary on Wednesday said The Underprivileged Children's Educational Programmes in Bangladesh (UCEP-Bangladesh) is playing an important role in creating skilled manpower.
She praised UCEP Bangladesh for its outstanding contribution to the expansion of technical education since 1972.
The speaker made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a function organized by UCEP Bangladesh at its head office in the capital on Wednesday to mark 'UCEP Day 2021' and the birth anniversary of its founder Lindsay Allan Cheyne, said a press release.
The speaker thanked UCEP for initiating various trainings on professional skills, entrepreneurship development and courses to address Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and ICT.
She said that these activities of UCEP would help in achieving the country's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
She expressed hope that UCEP Bangladesh would continue developing skilled human resource in the coming days to fulfill the dream of 'Shonar Bangla' by the greatest Bangale of all time, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
State Minister of Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Department of Ministry of Education Aminul Islam Khan and Secretary of Ministry of Labor and Employment Ehsan-E-Elahi were present as special guests.
The State Minister said that there is no alternative to technical and vocational education and training to turn the country's huge workforce into skilled human resources.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Debashish new BARI DG
DMP arrests 154 for consuming, selling drug in city
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury exchanges views with JICA delegates
Bangladesh Bridges Authority and Samahar NGO sign an agreement
UCEP making significant contribution to create skilled manpower: Speaker
Bangladeshi Asaf’s solo photo exhibition in Vatican City
Islamic Foundation  organises a discussion  and closing ceremony
Webinar on breast cancer awareness


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft