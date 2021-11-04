UCEP making significant contribution to create skilled manpower: Speaker

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary on Wednesday said The Underprivileged Children's Educational Programmes in Bangladesh (UCEP-Bangladesh) is playing an important role in creating skilled manpower.

She praised UCEP Bangladesh for its outstanding contribution to the expansion of technical education since 1972.

The speaker made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a function organized by UCEP Bangladesh at its head office in the capital on Wednesday to mark 'UCEP Day 2021' and the birth anniversary of its founder Lindsay Allan Cheyne, said a press release.

The speaker thanked UCEP for initiating various trainings on professional skills, entrepreneurship development and courses to address Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and ICT.

She said that these activities of UCEP would help in achieving the country's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

She expressed hope that UCEP Bangladesh would continue developing skilled human resource in the coming days to fulfill the dream of 'Shonar Bangla' by the greatest Bangale of all time, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister of Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Department of Ministry of Education Aminul Islam Khan and Secretary of Ministry of Labor and Employment Ehsan-E-Elahi were present as special guests.

The State Minister said that there is no alternative to technical and vocational education and training to turn the country's huge workforce into skilled human resources. -BSS











