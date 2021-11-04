COP leaders pledge to end deforestation

It is heartening to note that during the ongoing COP 26 conference being held at Glasgow - world leaders on Tuesday jointly issued a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. Though the pledge has been met with much scepticism by environmental groups demanding other urgent actions to save the planet's lungs, but we welcome the joint decision from a pure optimistic stance.



However, according to British government sources the pledge is backed by almost $20 billion in public and private funding and is endorsed by more than 100 leaders representing over 85 percent of the world's forests, including the Amazon rainforest, Canada's northern boreal forest and the Congo Basin rainforest.



The point, however, deforestation during the past six decades has resulted in significant loss of global forest areas. Most of these lost forest patches have been used as agricultural croplands, urbanization, or mining activities. It has been negatively affecting natural ecosystems, biodiversity, and the climate.



Firstly, even if world leaders fail to put a complete end to deforestation by 2030, our realistic expectation would be to slowdown the pace of deforestation as much possible. Secondly, world leaders must ensure smooth transfer of funds as promised and optimal use of it.



In Bangladesh, total area of forestland has come down between a paltry 7-9 percent, whereas it is expected that a country should have at least 25 percent forest coverage. Most reserve and non - reserve forests in Bangladesh are at risk of being robbed of trees and other elements essential to their existence-and that of us, by extension. The government must not allow this to continue. It must come down heavily on those indulging in the dangerous practice of felling trees for 'everyone's' sake.



Importance of a forest or tree cover, which acts as a shield against natural disasters, cannot be stressed enough. Felling trees in such unwarranted manner is not only damaging to the biodiversity of a forest-it also increases incidence of floods and storms and lead to reduced rainfall - seriously affecting the communities living nearby. On that note - communities living in our coastal and hilly areas are direct victims of mounting deforestation in the country. Moreover, now it is clear to all that deforestation has a substantial and direct contribution to global warming.



Causes of deforestation are known to all. And apart from the recent pledge made by global leaders at the COP 26 summit, it is equally important to prevent deforestation at home.



Last of all, our children are growing up in an environment cursed by deforestation. They deserve the opportunity to understand the detrimental impacts of it. Civil societies, NGOs, local communities should come forward and work closely with government agencies to deter deforestation in the country.

