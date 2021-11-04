Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Time to change education and teaching systems

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

Dear Sir
We all know that, education is the backbone of a nation. Yes, education is one of the six most fundamental rights of life. But unfortunately, the very recent pandemic has made a large education gap. Truly speaking, both of our education and teaching systems are not satisfactory. Besides that on, C-19 is worsening our tender aged children's minds.

Resultantly, I think that some pragmatic steps should be taken without any further delay. Needless to say that we have already wasted much time. We can easily notice the satisfactory methods of "education and teaching" of the developed countries in the world. In this regard, the authorities concerned must realise the students' minds about education. Additionally, education budget must be raised according to our need. Moreover, research on education can also play an effective role to strengthen our education methods. More importantly, the authorities concerned must be creative, aware, well-considerate, expert, thoughtful and adaptable to contemporary challenges.

Last of all we all must come forward and work together to overcome the acute problems badly prevailing in our country. Therefore, a national level awareness is necessary and proper reform is a must in this sector.

Md Ohedul Islam Onik
Magura



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Time to change education and teaching systems
Thirty years of sham ‘peace process’
COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches
In celebration of the flawed in celluloid!
Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’
COP 26: An impact on our conscience
Save heritage from extinction
Alliance with US will crush India's great power fantasies


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft