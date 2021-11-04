Time to change education and teaching systems

Dear Sir

We all know that, education is the backbone of a nation. Yes, education is one of the six most fundamental rights of life. But unfortunately, the very recent pandemic has made a large education gap. Truly speaking, both of our education and teaching systems are not satisfactory. Besides that on, C-19 is worsening our tender aged children's minds.



Resultantly, I think that some pragmatic steps should be taken without any further delay. Needless to say that we have already wasted much time. We can easily notice the satisfactory methods of "education and teaching" of the developed countries in the world. In this regard, the authorities concerned must realise the students' minds about education. Additionally, education budget must be raised according to our need. Moreover, research on education can also play an effective role to strengthen our education methods. More importantly, the authorities concerned must be creative, aware, well-considerate, expert, thoughtful and adaptable to contemporary challenges.



Last of all we all must come forward and work together to overcome the acute problems badly prevailing in our country. Therefore, a national level awareness is necessary and proper reform is a must in this sector.



Md Ohedul Islam Onik

Magura