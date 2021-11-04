

COP 26: Act now, no time for empty speeches



Needless to say that we have recently witnessed some very wild weather patterns influenced by climatic changes globally--for instance, the devastating wild fires in the US, Canada, Siberia, Turkey and Greece, and heavy and unusual rains and severe flooding in Bangladesh, India (Mumbai, Kerala), China and Germany, and droughts and displacements in many African countries--all of these weather events indeed warning us of dire consequences unless we take urgent and drastic actions to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius as agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement.



According to UN sources, rich industrialized G20 countries are responsible for 80 percent of global emissions. Their commitments to Paris agreement and renewed leadership is required to meet the pledges. On top of this, big emitters like India, China, Australia and Russia have not yet made any new pledges to cut their emissions. When the world leaders meet in Glasgow this week, we want to hear their commitments to meet national targets for emission reduction, to achieve 1.5 degree Celsius by 2030, which is just around the corner. We must act fast to save the planet and the people from the impending disasters.



A recent UN Report warns that 'the heat is on, but climate leadership is off.' There are no rooms for empty speeches any more. The sea level rise and the impending disasters threaten us all everywhere, particularly coastal communities, indigenous northern communities due to melting ice sheets, and small island countries, who would struggle to keep afloat and perhaps wiped out of the map in not too distant future. So, it is important to keep the global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius; however, at this point, we know the leading emitters have utterly failed to keep the target within reach.



Finally, another practical and important area of concern--i.e., climate financing by the countries in the South must also be addressed at the Glasgow meeting. The industrialized countries must be held accountable over their failed commitment to deliver $100 billion every year to the countries at risk in the South to help them adapt to climate changes and provide protection to those already affected and/or displaced climate refugees due to sea level rises and other environmental disasters.



Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Refugee Rights said, one the eve of the COP26: "It is time to put empty speeches, broken promises, and unfulfilled pledges behind us. We need laws to be passed, programs to be implemented, and investments to be swiftly and properly funded, without further delay." Affected countries in the South need these funds to mitigate and adapt to climate change.



In sum, world leaders at COP26 must negotiate any and all obstacles or barriers to reach concrete results in keeping with the severity of the climate emergency. The rich industrialized countries must create the space to solve any outstanding issues or complicated problems. The call for strong leadership must be responded by the world leaders. We have made significant progress with climate emergency in terms of awareness and actions since the first COP. Now, there is a need for renewed efforts with a clear roadmap and actions to address climate impacts nationally and globally.

The writer is an international development specialist and advisory professor, Hohai University, Nanjing, China











