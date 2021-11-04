In celebration of the flawed in celluloid!

Celluloid is an amazing deception tool. It can be used to portray society with minimum vice and then, it can be the best medium to bring out the murky side without the usual sugar coating. For decades, all forms of films or drama, be it for the small or the big screen, followed the standard rule of presenting the best image of social existence, making a stark division between virtue and sin, ignoring totally, the grey middle area.



As a result, protagonists in all forms of celluloid work were presented as people driven by high morals and strict principles. Only the villains were seen to indulge in alcohol, expletive riddled language with 'evil' written all over them. The good on the other hand had an aura of angelic innocence and naturally, neither the hero nor the heroine was ever seen to engage in pre-marital intimacy.



We have all grown up on this formula - baddies smoke, drink and unleash profanity while the decent blokes adhere by the rules and punctually go to sleep before midnight. This portrayal of morality made the films more like Utopian productions. Laud or denounce it, the advent of the OTT platform seems to challenge this.



The good, bad and everything in between:

The first approach of countless OTT productions available at cine platforms is to jettison the clichéd formula of creating a sharp divide between good and bad. In fact, in the real world, most of us live in the space between these two sections, often making shrewd compromises to survive. What may have been deemed an unsavoury portrayal of society is now the staple in most OTT platforms. The probable rationale maybe that misrepresenting the real picture only allows social afflictions to become entrenched.



Take for example a recent film called The Dark Side of Dhaka, a web production, capturing the vicious side of human nature in this mega city. A few years ago, such a work, where men and women are both shown to be driven by greed, lust and avarice would not have received the nod from the censors. Such a film would be an outrage! At least, women shown to be killing and dismembering a body would have triggered a brouhaha.



And how about a luscious woman who eats her victims? Under the bizarre rationale that such unflattering portrayal of human nature will undermine social values, this would have been barred from screening. However, times change and there is a distinct feeling in society that instead of pushing the dirt under the carpet and pretending that we are immaculate, there must be an honest projection of how things actually are, with all its imperfections.



The Dark Side of Dhaka delves into the sinister aspect of this city, encompassing fraudsters, con artists, drug dealers and illegal human organ traders. Sounds ominous, though these characters are all around us! The OTT productions tear down the implausible image of the immaculate protagonist, giving more real life touch to each character. Consequently, a person is never perfect but a blend of positive and negative qualities. Social puritans may take a stand against such a projection though realists will embrace this formula as they are more human and less like a superhuman.



In another web film, Money Honey, the main character is an educated young man who plans and carries out a daring bank heist. The 'get rich fast' sickness that has turned into a driving force is the leitmotif for several OTT films. In a time when we are seeing several e-commerce platforms shutting down over allegations of fraud, the celluloid projection of a quick path to fortune becomes relevant.



Age of the tainted hero: If once upon a time, the hero was the person with high ideals and unshakable principles then this is the time when they are astute realists, making compromises where required and often treading into grey areas. The matter of principle is moulded to suit the purpose, or to put it simply, streamlined to accommodate a desire for the good things in life.



The yearning to have the best is possibly the main driving force now, pushing us further and further to erase the line between the acceptable and the unacceptable. George Bernard Shaw comes to mind: as long as I have want, I have reason for living, satisfaction is death! To fulfil the desire to possess something better forms the foundation of a character which does not flinch in stretching the limit of legality.



Also, futile facades of Puritanism are thrown away to project the youth zeitgeist of the time which permits intimacy before marriage plus alcohol consumption on social occasions - engagements that were condemned in the past. Twenty years down the line, these OTT productions will be culturally and historically significant because they will provide the background for a transformed ethos of the future. The explicit nature of some of these productions and their liberal approach to sexuality continues to draw flak, though to understand the intricate inner layers of society we currently live in, a truthful projection is crucial.



From a cinematic angle, these movies have revolutionised the way we expect a protagonist to be. No more do we want the central figure to be the paragon of virtue because that would seem implausible. The flaws in the person, whether it's a man or a woman, makes the characters credible. In 'Money Honey 'the love interest of the main character is seen fleeing with him along with the stolen money without any qualms. Her love triumphed over her values.



Yes, from the perspective of right and wrong, she falls in the latter but in the end, she is human and totally flawed. The greatest achievement of OTT platforms is that it has made us realise the need to project something just the way it is, without embellishing it. Truth on film with some cinematic twists thrown in - maybe we are seeing the future of cinema right before us.

