

Upbringing and educating ‘Alpha children’



Alphas have great critical thinking skills and do not waste time on less important stuff. They are concerned about climate change, recycling and over our entire world. However, we are handing them a vulnerable world with lots of problematic issues. With all accounts Generation Alpha are looking to good parenting, perfect teaching for their guidance. Parents need to give Generation Alpha confidence, as many young people face insecurities and mental health issues about an uncertain future that is constantly being painted for them.



The generations today each span 15 years with Generation Y (Millennials) born from 1980 to 1994; Generation Z from 1995 to 2009 and Generation Alpha from 2010 to 2025. Generation Alpha is typically the children of Millennials, though some are the children of Generation X or even Baby Boomer parents.



Generation Alpha are used to smart algorithms that create cartoon playlists and choose music based on personal preferences, they sort the news they see in their digital feeds and they expect the world to be tailored to their needs and their interest. The borderline between the real and the online worlds is really vague to the alphas. They see their digital profiles as an extension of reality. Online education will give alphas the biggest part of the knowledge they will need. Artificial intelligence will most likely replace a lot of jobs.



The new generation will have to guess which skills will stay in demand and develop them; a big part of the iGen will be freelancers. Most of the alphas will start their own business than any other generation; they have all the resources for it including all kinds of information and people via the internet and social networks. Many of them will try entrepreneurship early in life and fail but they learn from their mistakes and most likely succeed in the future. Alphas are decision makers and powerful influencers and as they grow up a generation will push progress forward they will focus on building a world with no borders or formalities, more flexible and responsible then today.



Teachers have to think, iGen not to be the same sort of mindset: they were born with devices in their hands and they are different then previous students. They have on demand creative energy; it has to be dealt with immediately. There are several things teachers need to consider immediacy and positive reinforcement has to be deeper. They seek feedback from the classroom or the school or world; additionally, the biggest thing that generation alpha is going to need is a product of values they are going to want to do work that benefits them, they can be proud of. They are absolutely ravenous learners and various readers and incredible mathematicians, deep thinking scientists, arguing from evidence.



Most importantly, the next thing might horrify the readers- generation alpha not going to care about their grades, what they care about is that the learning is occurring, depth of the learning and how much it is foundational that they are going to need now on. Many academicians think that industrial age manufacturing is going to work with these generations; yet, they pointed out that grades are helpful. It is keeping score which in some way is necessary in life, and grades are needed for level of accountability, to shape their learning. Moreover, using technology at a young age can help to improve educational experiences and knowledge.



Almost surely our debt will not be paid by our generation; it is going to be paid by future generations. In fact, we have to obviously preserve the productive capacity of the economy because that is going to be handed over to the next generations. Because we have handed them such a pile of debt; along with it they will have their problems. Furthermore, we left the biggest sort of issues facing the globe climate change unaddressed which will require enormous investments.



Each generation has a combination of parenting styles, but usually, parents of the Baby Boomers tended to use a more authoritarian style. Then we saw the pendulum swing the other way to the permissive approach for parents of Gen Y. What we see rising today is a more balanced approach, where both parents show love and affection for their children. At the same time, parents recognize the benefit of raising children who understand boundaries, are emotionally equipped to make wise choices and are aware of the consequences of breaching boundaries and exhibiting poor behaviour. Consequences for poor behaviour are discussed, with children taking ownership for their outcomes, rather than simply being 'given a punishment'. High standards and proper behaviour are anticipated now, as in the past, but a culture of discipline is shaped very differently to prior eras.



As with every new generation, Alpha children bring with them their own unique challenges and considerations. Moreover, they will have globe climate change and post pandemic finance challenges. Parents and teachers should understand Generation Alpha behaviors and encourage them to devote in the future.

The writer is a freelance & former librarian, Asian University of Women (AUW)











