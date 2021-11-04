

COP 26: An impact on our conscience



He further added that 'indeed, both are effects of the ever increasing acceleration in production, extraction, consumption, and environmental degradation that has occurred in the decades after the Second World War and especially after 1989.' The author's view is an example of conscience. It describes two things in a broader sense-what a person believes is right and how a person decides what is right. While coronavirus crisis is still with us, COP 26 can provide us a perspective and create an impact on our conscience.



In 2015, 196 nations signed the Paris climate agreement, which required, for the first time every country to submit a plan for curbing emissions. This allows each country to submit their nationally determined contribution (NDC). While the plans were voluntary, they helped about new actions. For examples, European Union set out new caps on industrial emissions, China and India increased use of renewable energy, Indonesia began cracking down on illegal deforestation and banks started withdrawing finance for fossil fuel.



It is also good to see that Ford and General Motors are now preparing to phase down sales of gasoline-powered cars and electric vehicle sales are rising. Wind and solar power are the cheapest new source of electricity. The coal power, a major source of emissions, has begun to wane. It is clear that more time is needed to replace coal power with other technologies, as technologies are still at its early stages of development and not widely available. Though actions so far are not enough to control temperature rise, human conscience has impacted by the climate talks and we all have started rethinking about the solution for global warming and climate change.



When the Paris agreement was signed, nations agreed that they should keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius and make a good effort to stay at 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to World Resources Institute, ahead of the Glasgow summit, at least 140 countries have formally updated their plans to curb emissions through 2030. However, the UN warned that the latest round of climate pledges that countries submitted ahead of Glasgow, would 'collectively produce just one-seventh of the additional emissions cut need this decade to help limit total global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius'. So, clearly this commitment is not enough.



Currently world's greenhouse gas emissions amount to approximately 59 gigatons (Gt) of carbon dioxide equivalent (Ceq.) per year. In order to solve the climate crisis by achieving the net zero emission targets, we need to follow some paths. These are as follows:



(a) We need to electrify transportation by switching from gasoline and diesel engines to electrification of cars, trucks, buses and bikes. In order to achieve net zero from this sector we need to remove 6 Gt of Ceq per year.



(b) Our energy grids need to be decarbonised. This means that we need the replacement of fossil fuels with solar, wind and other zero-emissions sources. In order to achieve net zero from this sector we need to remove 21 Gt Ceq per year.



(c) We need to restore our carbon-rich topsoil, adopting better fertilisation practices, eat lower emissions protein and less beef and reduce food waste. In order to achieve net zero from this sector we need to remove 7Gt of Ceq per year.



(d) We need to protect nature. This includes forests, soil and oceans. In order to achieve net zero from this sector we need to remove 7 Gt of Ceq per year.



(e) All manufacturing industries such as cement and steel should lower their carbon emissions at the source. In order to achieve net zero in this sector we need to remove 8Gt of Ceq per year.



(f) Only controlling emission is not enough because already huge amount of greenhouse gases are floating in the atmosphere. So, we must remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it for a long term using both natural and engineered solution. We need to remove 10 Gt Ceq per year in order to achieve net zero emission.



In the above I have shown the contribution of each of the sector's greenhouse gas emissions per year. This means that net zero emission objectives can only be achieved by considering each of the sectors individually. However, this requires implementing public policies, implementing meaningful climate action, inventing and using powerful technologies, deploying capital and above all social acceptability is required.



While we think about achieving net-zero emission, we also need to think simultaneously the restoration of nature that we have already destroyed. Arne Naess, a Norwegian environmental philosopher, argued that it is a mistake to 'try to trace a border between the self and its geographical surroundings'. Naess's ecological thinking suggests that every part of nature-human and non-human has value and importance. The interconnectedness of all nature is prominent in non-western philosophers as well. For example, Japanese philosopher Soga Ryojin puts it 'when all is said and done, we cannot rise above nature.' So, we need to restore the non-human voices, our wildlife habitats.



When I write this piece, G20 countries have agreed on 1.5 degree Celsius climate change target. Most of the G20 countries has realised that the prospect of planetary catastrophe comes ever closer. According to IPCC, we cannot emit more than 400 gigatons. That is our carbon budget. This means that drastic, immediate action is needed. So, let's consider the strategies that can resolve the crisis and these strategies are simple: cut emission, efficient use of nature resources and remove what is left in the atmosphere. Like former US Vice President Al Gore, I would like to say, 'while none of us have all the answers, together we may find a solution.'

The writer is a UK based academic,

chartered scientist and environmentalist, columnist and author







