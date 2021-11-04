Six people found dead in four districts

Six people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Bogura, Gazipur, Moulvibazar and Kurigram, in three days.

BOGURA: Three people were found dead in separate incidents in Adamdighi, Sherpur and Sariakandi upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of a man from Santahar Railway Station area in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) Shakiul Azam said locals spotted the body near Platform No. 4 in the railway station at around 12:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police primarily assumed that the man might have died of sickness.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the body, the OC added.

Earlier, police recovered the body of sanyasi from a cropland in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Prahlad Chandra Sarker, 55, son of late Kanta Chandra Sarker, a resident of Penghazarki Uttarpara Village in Nandigram Upazila of the district. He was a sanyasi.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sherpur PS Azahar Ali said locals spotted the body of Prahlad Chandra at a cropland in Nagarpara Village under Bishalpur Union in the upazila at around 12pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 12:30pm and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its head.

However, the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the SI added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a young man from the char area adjacent to the Jamuna River in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sariakandi PS SI Babar Ali said locals spotted the body in Dhantala char area adjacent to the Jamuna River at around 12pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks in its face, chest and neck.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been hacked to death by sharp weapons.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the body, the SI added.

GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a speech-impaired man from a pond in Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nasir Dewan, 35, son of Zohu Ddewan, a resident of Solimabad area in Nagarpur Upazila of Tangail District.

Kaliakair PS OC Monowar Hossain Chowdhury said locals spotted the body at a pond in Latifpur area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed a bus might have run over him on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway while he was walking beside the road, the OC added.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a woman from a boarding room in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Monwara Begum, 40, wife of late Nur Mia, a resident of Shahibag area under Sadar Union in the upazila. She worked as a cleaner in Natun Bazar area.

Sreemangal PS OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir said locals found the body of the woman at a room in Two Star Boarding House in Natun Bazar area at around 5:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, police brought the boarding house manager to the PS for questioning, the OC added.

Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sreemangal-Kamalganj Circle) Shahidul Haque Munshi confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with Sreemangal PS is underway in this connection.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a vendor from a tea stall in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hazrat Ali, 50, son of Asmat Ali, a resident of Poyradanga Monirchar Village under Nageshwari Municipality.

Police sources said Feroza Begum, second wife of the deceased and daughter of Ajit, runs a tea stall in Dada Mor area.

The couple went to sleep at the tea stall on Saturday night.

Later, locals saw the body of Hazrat Ali inside the tea stall on Sunday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, family members of the deceased claimed the incident as murder and demanded justice over it.

According to locals, Hazrat Ali had quarrel with his wife.

Nageshwari PS OC (Investigation) Polash Chandra Mandol said legal action will be taken in this connection after receiving the autopsy report.

ASP (Nageshwari Circle) Sumon Reza confirmed the incident.