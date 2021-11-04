Jail Killing Day observed in districts



On behalf of Barishal City Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, Panel Mayor Advocate Rafiqul Islam Khokon along with councillors placing a wreath on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders in front of City Awami League Office at Sohel Chattar on Wednesday morning to mark the Jail Killing Day-2021. photo: observer

The day is a dark chapter in the history of Bangladesh after the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On November 3 in 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War were assassinated by a band of disgruntled army officers inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders are Syed Nazrul Islam, who acted as the President in the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Tajuddin Ahmed, the first Prime Minister of independent Bangladesh, M Mansur Ali, the Finance Minister and AHM Qamruzzaman, the Home, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the districts including Bogura, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Kurigram, Noakhali, Pirojpur and Rangamati.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

District Unit of Awami League (AL) placed wreaths on the portrait on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders on its office premises in the town at around 9am.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the District AL Office with its President Mojibur Rahman Majnu in the chair.

Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, T Jaman Niketa, District AL Joint Secretary Asadur Rahman Dulu, Manzurul Alam Mohan, Sagar Kumar Roy, Organizing Secretary Shahadat Alam Jhunu, Zakir Hossain Nobab, Publicity Secretary Sultan Mahmud Khan Rony and Office Secretary Al Razi Juwel, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes include placing wreaths, hoisting of the national and party flags half mast atop the the District AL office, holding discussion meetings and arranging special prayer.

District AL placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders on its office premises in the town at around 9am.

Various social and political organizations including Shecchashebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu and the national leaders there.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there emphasizing on the significance of the day.

District Mohila AL arranged the programme.

Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket was present as chief guest while District Mohila AL President Shammi Aziz Saj presided over the meeting.

District Mohila AL General Secretary (GS) Sabina Sultana moderated the session.

Sistrict AL GS Md Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District AL Vice-presidents Raja Chowdhury, Golam Hakkani, Zahidul Alam Bebu, Monirul Shahid Munna, Mir REzaul Karim and Mizanur Rahman Titu, and Panchbibi Mohila AL President Masuda Akhter Jharna, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, a doa mahfil was also arranged there.

Meanwhile, District Unit of AL also organized a discussion meeting at the Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town with Molla Shamsul Alam in the chair.

District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain, its Senior Vice-presidents Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury and Advocate Nripendranath Mandol, PP, and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, District AL organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held on the Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Chattar near Akhra Bazar Bridge in the town. District Unit AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, its Joint Secretary Shah Azizul Hoque, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum and Kishoreganj Press Club Member Secretary Monowar Hossain Rony, among others, also attended the programme.

Earlier, the national and party flags were hoisted half mast atop the District AL office building.

Wreaths were also placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders in the town.

Besides, special prayers were offered to different religious institutions in the district.

KURIGRAM: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district with due respect.

The day began with hoisting of the national and party flags on the District AL office premises in the morning.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders at that time. Later, a discussion meeting was held at the District AL office in the town.

Zila Parishad Chairman Md Jafar Ali, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Aman Uddin Ahmed Manju, District AL Vice-presidents Chashi MA Karim, Public Prosecutor Abraham Linkon and Kurigram Municipality Mayor Kaziul Islam, among others, also spoke at the meeting.

Besides, a doa mahfil was also held there to mark the day.

NOAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

District AL placed wreaths on the portrait of the four national leaders at Maijdi in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District AL Office with its Convener Principal Khairul Anam Selim in the chair.

District AL Joint Convener Advocate Shihab Uddin Shahin and Noakhali Municipality Mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Leaders and activists of various political organizations including Juba League and BCL took part in it.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, District AL organized different programmes in the town. The national and party flags were hoisted half mast atop the District AL office in the town.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders there.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Al Office.

District AL President Kanilal Biswas was present at the meeting as chief guest.

District Lawyers' Association GS Md Shahidul Haque Khan Panna, Pirojpur Municipality Councilor Sadullah Liton and former president of District Unit of BCL Irtija Hasan Raju, among others, were also present at the programme.

RANGAMATI: In this connection, District AL organized a discussion meeting at its office in the town.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Hazi Md Musa Matabbar, its Vice-president Hazi Md Kamal Uddin, Publicity Secretary Momtaz Uddin, Information Secretary Rafiqul Mawla, District Krishak League President Zahid Akhter, District Shramik League GS Md Shamsul Alam, District Mohila League GS Mohita Dewan and District Unit President of BCL Abdul Jabbar Sujon, among others, were also present at that time.

Besides, a doa mahfil was also arranged there to mark the day.









