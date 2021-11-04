New body of BSEIHA formed in Feni



FENI, Nov 3: Head Mistress Shamima Aktar of Major Salah Uddin High School and Head Teacher Zafar Uddin of Sharishadi High School have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively of Sadar Upazila Committee of Bangladesh Secondary Education Institution Head Association (BSEIHA).The first upazila conference of Feni Sadar unit of BSEIHA was held in the town on Monday afternoon. The Sadar Upazila committee has been formed for two years.Uttam Kumar Dutta, Nurul Alam, and Kohinur Alam have been made vice-presidents, AKM Shefayet Ullah joint GS, Sirajul Islam organising secretary, AKM Monir Ahmed finance affairs secretary, Jamal Uddin religious affairs secretary, and Md Shal Alam executive member.Adviser of Feni District Committee of BSEIHA andex-GS of Bangladesh Teachers Association Ali Haider was present at the conference as chief guest. The conference was presided over by Joint GS of BSEIHA-Feni Mohammad Shah Alam.President (Acting) of Feni District Committee Md Jamal Uddin, Environment Affairs Secretary of Central Committee of the organisation and GS of Feni District Committee Saiful Islam were preset as special guest.It was jointly moderated by Head Teacher Uttam Kumar Dutta of Kazirbag High School and Head Teacher Zafar Ahmed of Sharishadi High School.Among others, BSEIHA's Vice-President Belal Hossain Miazi of District Committee-Feni, Organising Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Member Mohammad Ayub, Chhagalnaiya Upazila President Ala Uddin, Fulgazi Upazila President Iqbal Hossain, Danganbhuiya Upazila President Bijan Bihari Bhowmik and Sonagazi Upazila President Joynal Abedin spoke at the function.Addresses of welcome were delivered by ex-president of Feni Press Club and Correspondent of The Daily Observer Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiya and Reporters Unity President Enamul Haq Patwari.