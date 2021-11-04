BGB seizes Tk 23cr drugs in Oct at Teknaf

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Nov 3: In separate drives in different bordering areas under Teknaf Upazila of the district, various drugs worth about Tk 23.20 crore were seized by BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) -2 in the month of October.

The drugs included yaba, crystal meth ice, phensedyl, liquor, bear and other drugs. The information was confirmed by BGB Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan on Monday.

He said, huge drugs were also seized from different border and other areas in October. These included yaba 4,99,329 pieces, 1.5 kg crystal meth ice, 12 bottles of Burmese liquor, 114 cans of Burmese bear, 120 bottles of phensedyl, and 90 litres of Bangla liquor.

On charges of trades of yaba and other drugs and smuggling other goods, 55 cases were filed and 43 smugglers were arrested in Teknaf Upazila by BGB-2. Legal measures have been taken against them, he added.









