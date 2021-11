An arsenic free safe water pump has been inaugurated at Bhiktala in Daudkandi Upazila







An arsenic free safe water pump has been inaugurated at Bhiktala in Daudkandi Upazila of Cumilla on Wednesday. Nayoka Martinez-Backstrom, first secretary of Sweden Embassy at Dhaka, was present there as chief guest. Daudkandi Upazila Parishad Chairman Major (Rtd) Mohammad Ali, Project Director Ehteshamul Russel Khan, Senior Programme Manager of Sweden Embassy Mahbubur Rahman and Iliotganj UP Chairman Mamunuru Rashid were also present at the programme. photo: observer