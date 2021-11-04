C-19: 3 more die, 41 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 3: Three more people died of and 41 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in four days.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said both the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts each.

Some 46 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning. With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,001 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said a total of 1,674 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 95,177 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with eight new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

Earlier, one more person died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said the deceased, a resident of Chapainawabganj District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Meanwhile, seven more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,974 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 1,673 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 95,156 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with six new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

Earlier, a total of 20 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,967 in the division.











