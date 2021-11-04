Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

C-19: 3 more die, 41 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 3: Three more people died of and 41 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in four days.
Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said both the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, one was from Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts each.
Some 46 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 14 more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning. With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,001 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said a total of 1,674 people have died of the virus in the division.
Among the total infected, 95,177 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with eight new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
Earlier, one more person died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said the deceased, a resident of Chapainawabganj District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Meanwhile, seven more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,974 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday.
He said a total of 1,673 people have died of the virus in the division.
Among the total infected, 95,156 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with six new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
Earlier, a total of 20 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,967 in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six people found dead in four districts
Jail Killing Day observed in districts
New body of BSEIHA formed in Feni
BGB seizes Tk 23cr drugs in Oct at Teknaf
An arsenic free safe water pump has been inaugurated at Bhiktala in Daudkandi Upazila
C-19: 3 more die, 41 more infected in Rajshahi
Elderly couple die on same day
Bangladesh Textile Garments Workers Federation brought out a procession


Latest News
Last lockdown seriously disrupted livelihoods of vulnerable population: Brac survey
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft