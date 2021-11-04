Elderly couple die on same day

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 3: An elderly couple died on the same day in separate incidents in Bagha Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Mozahar Mandol, 100, a resident of Sonadah Village under Arani Union in the upazila, and his wife Zahida Begum, 90.

Local sources said Zahida Begum had been mentally unstable for long.

However, she drowned in a pond nearby the house on Saturday noon while the family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the pond.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Meanwhile, Zahida's husband Mozahar Mandol had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

He died naturally at noon on the same day.

The parents of Mozahar Mandol also died on the same day about 30 years back.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.





