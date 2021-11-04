Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Elderly couple die on same day

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 3: An elderly couple died on the same day in separate incidents in Bagha Upazila of the district.
The deceased were identified as Mozahar Mandol, 100, a resident of Sonadah Village under Arani Union in the upazila, and his wife Zahida Begum, 90.
Local sources said Zahida Begum had been mentally unstable for long.
However, she drowned in a pond nearby the house on Saturday noon while the family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the pond.
An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha Police Station (PS) in this               connection.
Meanwhile, Zahida's husband Mozahar Mandol had been suffering from old-age complications for long.
He died naturally at noon on the same day.
The parents of Mozahar Mandol also died on the same day about 30 years back.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six people found dead in four districts
Jail Killing Day observed in districts
New body of BSEIHA formed in Feni
BGB seizes Tk 23cr drugs in Oct at Teknaf
An arsenic free safe water pump has been inaugurated at Bhiktala in Daudkandi Upazila
C-19: 3 more die, 41 more infected in Rajshahi
Elderly couple die on same day
Bangladesh Textile Garments Workers Federation brought out a procession


Latest News
Last lockdown seriously disrupted livelihoods of vulnerable population: Brac survey
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft