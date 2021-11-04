Students suffer for delay in bldg work at Begumganj

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Nov 3: Class taking of Chandraganj Karamatia Kamil Madrassa in Begumganj Upazila of the district is going on in a nearby old building. The construction of the new building for the madrasa is suspended due to fund crisis.

Accident in the old building is very likely anytime. Demanding finishing the new building immediately and handing it over to the madrasa authority, students, teachers, guardians, and locals formed human chain recently.

The construction of the new building was supposed to be completed in December in 2020. The construction began in 2018-2019 fiscal year at about Tk 3.26 crore. The work order was given to Mostafa & Sons.

Its Proprietor Kazi Helal Uddin was supposed to start the construction in August in 2019 and finish it within next 18 months. But the construction work has been remained suspended for the last one year.

In this situation, the madrasa authority is running classes in a risky building beside the madrasa. There are about 800 students in the madrasa.

Madrasa Principal Serajul Haq Bhuiya said, despite repeated knocking at the door of the engineering office for finishing the construction work makes no heed.

The contractor is killing time in the finishing work, he added.

"We need the building soon. It is the centre for many exams. So it is very important," he maintained.

Contractor Kazi Helal Uddin said, "We have no lack of sincerity. For not getting allocation, we have been unable to finish the work."

Executive Engineer of Noakhali District Engineering Department Dipankar Krisha said, "Due to corona situation, we have been on the back. We have no allocation for such sector for the time being. After getting allocation, the building construction will be finished."











