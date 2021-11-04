Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

NY elects ex-cop Adams as second ever Black mayor

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

NEW YORK, Nov 3: Ex-cop Eric Adams, who fought racial discrimination within the police, was elected New York's next mayor on Tuesday and will become just the second African American to lead the United States's largest city.
He will take office in January, tasked with steering the metropolis's economic recovery after the pandemic, which has killed more than 34,000 residents and closed hundreds of thousands of businesses.
Adams's win caps a remarkable rise from his beginnings in poverty, which included running errands for a gang as a teenager before a beating by police officers spurred his determination to join the NYPD and reform it from the inside.
"Tonight I have accomplished my dream and with all my heart I'm going to remove the barriers that are preventing you from accomplishing yours," the 61-year-old centrist Democrat told cheering supporters at his victory party in Brooklyn.
Adams had been the overwhelming favorite to defeat Republican rival and volunteer crime fighter Curtis Sliwa in the liberal-voting bastion where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by seven to one.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shock win for Republican in Virginia vote
India ups Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes
People wait to cross into Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing point
NY elects ex-cop Adams as second ever Black mayor
Saudi set to launch world’s first ‘flying museum’
19 dead in suicide attack on Kabul military hospital
TMC wins 4/4 in Bengal bypolls, BJP loses deposit in 3 seats
US will meet climate goals


Latest News
Last lockdown seriously disrupted livelihoods of vulnerable population: Brac survey
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft