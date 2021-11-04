Video
Thursday, 4 November, 2021
Sri Lanka 'shattered' after 250 days in bubble, says coach

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

ABU DHABI, NOV 3: Sri Lanka bow out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday with coach Mickey Arthur claiming the team is "shattered" after 250 days in the last 11 months spent locked in a Covid-19 bubble.
Sri Lanka, who were champions in 2014, tackle 2016 winners West Indies in their final group game having won just one of their four Super 12 matches.
They also had to play three qualifying games in the first week of the tournament last month.
"The guys are absolutely shattered. They've given their all for this campaign," said Arthur.
Before arriving for the World Cup, Sri Lanka played T20 series in West Indies and England and hosted India and South Africa.
"We've been on the road for a long time. In the last 11 months we've been in bubbles for about 250 days," added Arthur.
"And these guys are shattered mentally and physically. But they're up for tomorrow because they want to end on a high."    -AFP
Sri Lanka got their Super 12 campaign off to a flying start with a five-wicket win over fellow qualifiers Bangladesh.    -AFP


