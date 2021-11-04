Army five-time champion of Fed Cup Rugby



The Bangladesh Army boys along with officials after clinching their fifth title of the Federation Cup Rugby Competition on Wednesday at the Paltan Ground, Dhaka. Photo: BRF

The winners led the first half by 17-0 goals.

Director (Admin) of National Sports Council (NSC) Sheikh Hamim Hasan, as the chief guest, handed over the prizes among the winners in the award and closing programme.

Earlier, the Army boys blanked Lakkhi Bazar by 38-0 while dumped Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club by 50-0 and moved to the final outplaying Farashganj rivals by 24-0 goals. Farashganj also secure the final winning the first two matches. The Old Dhaka team defeated Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club and Lakkhi Bazar by the same 31-0 margin and still secured the final losing to Army in the other match.

On the other hand, Rangpur District Women's Rugby Team clinched the women's title for the first time winning over Zahir Sports Academy by 17-0 goals in the final.

The Federation Cup Rugby Competition powered by Diamond Melamine Industries Ltd began in the morning on Tuesday.









