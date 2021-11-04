Video
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:26 PM
Army five-time champion of Fed Cup Rugby

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Army boys along with officials after clinching their fifth title of the Federation Cup Rugby Competition on Wednesday at the Paltan Ground, Dhaka. Photo: BRF

The Bangladesh Army boys along with officials after clinching their fifth title of the Federation Cup Rugby Competition on Wednesday at the Paltan Ground, Dhaka. Photo: BRF

Bangladesh Army became the champion of the Federation Cup Rugby Competition (for men and women) for the fifth time after stunning Old Dhaka's Farashganj Sporting Club by 39-0 margin in the final on Wednesday at the Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
The winners led the first half by 17-0 goals.
Director (Admin) of National Sports Council (NSC) Sheikh Hamim Hasan, as the chief guest, handed over the prizes among the winners in the award and closing programme.
Earlier, the Army boys blanked Lakkhi Bazar by 38-0 while dumped Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club by 50-0 and moved to the final outplaying Farashganj rivals by 24-0 goals. Farashganj also secure the final winning the first two matches. The Old Dhaka team defeated Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club and Lakkhi Bazar by the same 31-0 margin and still secured the final losing to Army in the other match.
On the other hand, Rangpur District Women's Rugby Team clinched the women's title for the first time winning over Zahir Sports Academy by 17-0 goals in the final.
The Federation Cup Rugby Competition powered by Diamond Melamine Industries Ltd began in the morning on Tuesday.






