Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:26 PM
Enamul Junior claims 500th 1st class wicket for Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

Left-arm spinner Enamul Haque Junior became the second Bangladeshi bowler to claim 500 wickets in the first class cricket when he ended with five wickets in his side Sylhet Division in Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) match against Rangpur Division.
Despite his accolade, Sylhet lost the NCL Tier-1 match to Rangpur by six wickets at the Sylhet Cricket Academy on Wednesday.
Enamul, the former national spinner, who inspired Bangladesh's first Test series win against Zimbabwe in 2005, now has 501 wickets under his belt.
Abdur Razzak, a left-arm spinner like him and a now a national selector, remains the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in first class cricket with 643 wickets. No other bowlers even could claim 400 wickets.
Sylhet's defeat in this match was ensured when they were bowled out for just 113 in the first innings. Rangpur took 153 runs lead, putting on 266. Amite Hasan then blasted a brilliant 170 not out but Sylhet were all out for 292, setting Rangpur 140-run to win. Rangpur raced to the victory, losing four wickets on the fourth and last day of the game.
In another game of the Tier-1 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, defending champions Khulna secured their first victory in the NCL, crushing Dhaka Division by an innings and 27 runs.
Nahidul Islam hit a terrific 175 as Khulna compiled 419 before being bowled out in the first innings. They, however, needed not to bat again as they forced the follow-on on Dhaka Division after wrapping them up for 231 thanks to Raihanuddin's 6-96.
Trailing by 198 runs, Dhaka found them in wanting in the second innings too as they were bowled out for 161. This time Mehidy Hasan Mirazh took 6-41 to torment them. Raihanuddin however snapped up 3-58 to take his tally to nine wickets in this match.     -BSS


