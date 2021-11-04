Video
All Tier-2 matches of NCL end in a draw

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272

All of the two matches of the Tier-2 in the third round of the Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) ended in a draw at different venues in Cox's Bazar.
The match between Barishal Division and Rajshahi Division ended in a tame draw after the domination of the batters.
Barishal, batting first, scored 404 in the first innings with Sohag Gazi hitting a six-laden 95 ball-113 that included five fours and 10 sixes.
But that mattered little as Farhad Hossain's unbeaten 108 and captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto (68) and Towhid Hridoy's (61) two sixty-plus knock help Rajshahi amass 441, taking 37 runs lead. Sunzamul Islam made 71 and Monir Hossain took 5-107 for Barishal.
Barishal however were bowled out for 295 in second innings, setting 259-run target for Rajshaho who were able to bat just two overs and ended the fourth and last day on 2 for no loss.
The match between Chattogram and Dhaka Metro also ended in a draw after the century of two captains. Captain Mominul Haque made 103 to complement his teammate Mahmudul Hasan's 112 as Chattogram declared their first innings on 445-9. Thanks to captain Shadman Islam's 132, Dhaka Metro racked up 460, taking 15 runs lead. Chattoghram however were 228-5 in second innings before time was over for the match.     -BSS


