BANKING EVENTS

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Naimul Huda, General Manager (Finance and Accounts) of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd signed a Payroll Banking agreement in Dhaka on digital platform recently. Under the agreement employees of Incepta will enjoy facilities and benefits under EBL Payroll banking proposition. Among others Istiak Ahmed, Head of Payroll Banking of EBL and Md. Anayet Hossain, Senior Manager (Human Resources) of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd joined the signing ceremony.Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula along with Deputy Managing Director Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Maheshpur Pourashabha Mayor Md. Abdur Rashid Khan, bank officials and invited guests inaugurating its 377th Branch at Maheshpur in Jhenaidah on Wednesday.