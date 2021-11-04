

IFIC Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award

IFIC Bank has received the elite quality recognition award for fourth consecutive year with its outstanding achievement of 99.17 pc rate in MT 103 STP. Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of IFIC Bank Ltd has received the crests from Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Country Head Bangladesh, JP Morgan Bangladesh Office at IFIC Tower on 31st October 2021. Shah Md. Moinuddin, DMD and Head of International Division, Md. Nurul Hasnat, DMD and Head of Business and other senior officials from both banks were also present on this occasion.



