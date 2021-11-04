BASIC Bank gets three new DMDs



Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Abdur Rahim and Abu Md. Mofazzal have joined BASIC Bank Limited as Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) on Tuesday, November 02, 2021. A gazette notification was issued giving them promotion from General Manager (GM) to DMD on Monday, 01 November 2021 by the Financial Institution Division of Ministry of Finance, says a press release.Prior to this promotion, Niranjan Chandra Debnath was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and GM of the same Bank.He started his career at BASIC Bank as Assistant Manager in 1997.Md. Abdur Rahim was GM of Rupali Bank Limited. Rahim also served as GM of Dhaka Division at Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) and Principal of BKB Staff College.He started his career at Rupali Bank as Senior Officer in 1998. Abu Md. Mofazzal was GM of BASIC Bank Limited. He started his career at BASIC Bank as Manager in 2003.