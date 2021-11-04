Video
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

EXIM Bank donated 1.5 lac blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund aiming to distribute among the cold stricken people, says a press release. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was virtually connected from Gananbhaban on this occasion in a programme held at Prime Minister's Office recently. Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister received the blanket from the Chairman of EXIM Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder. Members of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Nurul Amin Faruk and Anjan Kumar Saha were also present in the programme.


