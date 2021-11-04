Video
US backs new effort to issue green bonds: Yellen

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

GLASGOW, Nov 3: The United States on Wednesday announced its support for a new capital market mechanism that will issue investment-grade bonds and raise significant new finance for scaling clean energy and sustainable infrastructure in emerging economies. Underscoring the urgency of acting to stop global warming, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the COP26 climate conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow that the United States would join Britain in backing the Climate Investment Funds' (CIF) new Capital Market Mechanism and its innovative leveraging structure.
She said the initiative would help attract significant new private climate funds and provide $500 million per year for the CIF's Clean Technology Fund, as well as its new Accelerating Coal Transition investment program.
CIF was established in 2008 to mobilize resources and investments in low- and middle-income countries. It has drawn some $10.5 billion in pledges from 14 contributor countries and leveraged $61 billion in funding from other sources for projects that have benefited 72 countries to date.
"The climate crisis is already here. This is not a challenge for future generations, but one we must confront today," Yellen said in prepared remarks. "Rising to this challenge will require the wholesale transformation of our carbon-intensive economies."
The undertaking is expected to cost between $100 trillion and $150 trillion over the next three decades, and also offers enormous opportunities for growth and investment, she said.    -Reuters


