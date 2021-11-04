Video
bKash offers 20pc cash back on 10MS fee payment

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Learners now can avail 20% instant cashback on bKash payment of specific courses at country's most popular online education platform, '10 Minute School'. The offer will be available till November 30, 2021, says a press release.
Customers will enjoy the cashback in 10 Minute School's "Class six-nine Annual Examinations Preparation", "HSC-21 Last Preparation" and "HSC 2022 Short Syllabus" courses. They can make the payment using payment gateway. A customer can avail the cashback twice during the campaign period.
To buy services from 10 Minute School, learners need to select the course from app or website and click bKash from payment gateway. In next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN.
Since inception, 10 Minute School has become the most enriched and reliable online education platform in the country. Through their website, app and social media, more than 2 million students are accessing a wide range of academic, admission and skill development contents every day. Online quiz, video tutorial, model test, info graphics and blog make the courses more interactive and attractive.


