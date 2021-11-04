Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets mixed as China concerns weigh

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

HONG KONG, Nov 3: Asian markets drifted Wednesday with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting, though Hong Kong and Shanghai were again weighed by concerns about China's economy as leaders struggle to contain a new wave of Covid infections.
A third straight day of records for Wall Street's three main indexes and a first all-time high for 21 years in Paris -- fanned by strong earnings -- were unable to provide much inspiration in the face of long-running fears about surging inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates.
With prices rising at rates not seen for years, central banks are being forced to row back the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic, which has been credited with sending equities to records and helping the economic recovery.
While some have already lifted borrowing costs or started to tighten the purse strings, the main focus is on the Fed, which is expected to say Wednesday when it will begin tapering its own massive bond-buying programme, with particular attention on rates.
"There does appear to be a growing recognition amongst a rising number of Fed officials that inflation is likely to be much more persistent than was previously envisaged," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.
"It is clear that the Fed's narrative for acting has shifted away from the labour market, and there is a wider acknowledgement about rising inflation risk.
"However, once the taper timetable has been outlined Fed officials will then come under increasing pressure to outline a timetable for an increase in interest rates, a move that Fed Chair Jay Powell has already indicated is not imminent and could be as long as a year away."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
BASIC Bank gets three new DMDs
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
Lufthansa flies back into first profit since pandemic began
US backs new effort to issue green bonds: Yellen
bKash offers 20pc cash back on 10MS fee payment


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft