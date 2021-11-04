Video
2 more Nagad winners receive motorbikes from Tamim Iqbal

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Winners of the ongoing cash-in service campaign of Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department, were handed over motorbikes by the Brand Ambassador of the company Tamim Iqbal.  
On October 29 last, after T-20 world Cup match, in the Channel 71 show "Nagad presents Tamim Iqbal" the winners received the gift from the one-day captain of Bangladesh cricket team, says a press release.
On the occasion of T-20 World Cup, in the exciting cash-in campaign of Nagad the winners of this week were Romaiya Sultana Rumi and Md Tanvir Hossain. Both of them are resident of Chattagram. During the bike handover Tamim spoke with them and asked about the secret of their high score and wining.
For the users this campaign will continue till November 14. Under the campaign the Nagad users can win a motorbike everyday by doing cash-in, add money, mobile recharge or by playing the T-20 quiz. At the same time, first five users in every minute will win BDT 100 bonus.   
About the campaign Tamim Iqbal said: "The love of the general people will carry the cricket of the country to a different height. Everyone should avail more and more bonus and bike offer by participating in the Nagad quiz."
Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Nagad is always committed to the customers. That is why we are delivering bikes without any delay. Nagad always ensure exciting offers ad services for its users."


