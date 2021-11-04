Bangladesh Bank bill auction to continue in November

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has told scheduled banks that it would continue auctioning BB bills in November to mop up excess liquidity from circulation. .

The central bank started to auction BB bills from August after announcing its annual monetary policy as BB found excessive money circulation in the market leading to diversion of money to non-productive sectors. The excess liquidity decreased as auction continues.

A notice issued by the central bank recently mentioned that auctions would be held in four days in November, a BB official told The Daily Observer on Wednesday.

Due to the falling trend of excess liquidity, the interest rates of different instruments, including call money rate, BB bills, treasury bills and bonds, are on the rise.

The latest BB data showed the amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking sector dropped to Tk 2.2 lakh crore at the end of September from Tk 2.31 lakh crore three months ago.

Banks and non-bank financial institutions would be allowed to submit bids in favour of them and for their institutional clients, according to the BB notice.

As per BB's schedule, auctions would be held on November 3, November 10, November 18 and November 24.

On November 3, the BB would auction 7-day and 14-bay BB bills. On November 10, bids against 14-day and 30-day BB bills would be accepted. The central bank would receive bids against 7-day and 30-day BB bills on November 18 and bids against 7-day and 14-day BB bills would be accepted on November 24.

The central bank sold BB bills worth Tk 58,132 crore to scheduled banks in August, September and October to contain the excess liquidity in the banking sector. The central bank sold BB bills worth Tk 19,262 crore in October after collecting Tk 19,224 crore in September and Tk 19,645.5 crore in August.

In October, the central bank offered a higher rate of yield against BB bills compared with the rates offered in the previous month as the demand for money in the market gradually increased with the private sector credit growth increasing to 8.77 per cent in September from 8.42 per cent in August.

In October, the yield rates against seven-day BB bills were between 1.74 per cent and 1.95 per cent. In September, banks received interests ranging from 0.94 per cent to 1.75 per cent against the seven-day BB bills.











