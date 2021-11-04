EPZs come under Covid vaccination programme



The 8 Export Processing Zones (EPZs) under Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) have come under the Corona vaccination programme. Uttara EPZ started the vaccination programme among the workers at 8th EPZ, says a press release.Naheed Munshi, General Manager of Uttara EPZ and Civil Surgeon of Nilphamari district officially inaugurated the programme. On the first day, 5,000 workers of 3 factories were vaccinated. The rest workers of 21 factories of UEPZ will also be inoculated which will continue till 3 November.Mentionable, Cumilla EPZ started vaccination program on 18 August 2021 as the first EPZ. Later, the other EPZs started the program which is still ongoing. BEPZA is working to ensure 100% vaccination in order to maintain production oriented working atmosphere of EPZ by ensuring good health of the workers.BEPZA contacted with Prime Minister's Office to bring 5 Lac workers of EPZs under the inoculation program. Later, BEPZA keeps continuing its efforts to bring all workers of EPZs under the program with the help of the concerned district administration and Civil Surgeon office.