Infinix to launch smartphone NOTE 11 Pro this month

Infinix, a leading global smart phone brand, is set to extend its smartphone portfolio with the newest line in its Flagship NOTE 11 Pro.

However, the launching of the device is yet to be announced, but it is expected to hit Bangladesh Market in the current month.

Infinix NOTE 11 Pro would be powered by MediaTek's Helio G96 processor, the first time to be used for any smartphone in Bangladesh, says a press release.

It is an octa-core processor that features two powerful Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores with a clock speed of up to 2.05GHz and an Arm Mali-G57 graphics processing unit (GPU) for remarkably smooth and efficient graphics performance.

When combined with vast array of features and capabilities on the NOTE 11 Pro from app-switching to watching the latest movie, this would create a fully immersive experience for users.

The NOTE 11 Pro will have a 6.95" FHD+ ultra-fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is certified by TV Rheinland for reduced eye fatigue, allowing consumers to use their Note 11 Pro for extended periods of time without discomfort.

The device is to be equipped with a 64MP AI Triple Camera with 30x ultra zoom, which includes a 13MP telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom and a 2MP Bokeh lens, allowing users to take fantastic photos in all lighting conditions. The front-facing 16MP night selfie camera with quick autofocus function is likely to capture crisp and clean image.

For those who are unaware, the upcoming Infinix NOTE 11 Pro will most likely to come with RAM of 8GB which can be upgraded to 11GB that will operate on XOS 10. On the other hand, the NOTE 11 Pro's stunning body will be available in three colors: Mithril Grey, Haze Green and Mist blue.

The NOTE 11 Pro is expected to provide users with a fantastic platform that combines innovative experience-rich features for outstanding gaming, as well as other intelligent technologies, all aimed at providing users with style, functionality, and exceptional performance.









