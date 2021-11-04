Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz brings special offers, tractions ahead of 11.11

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Business Desk

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) is set to host Eleven Eleven (11.11), the biggest one-day sale campaign, for the fourth time.
But before the mega shopping spree begins on November 11 next, Daraz Bangladesh is already offering its customers with an exciting range of offers during their teasing phase, which they can avail from November 1 to November 11.
The teasing phase comes with lots of attractions, one of which is the "Make a Wish" contest. Under this contest, customers can share any of their wishes on Facebook with a #dWish and #daraz1111, says a press release.
Daraz will choose a total of eleven winners among the participants and fulfill their most socially acceptable wishes. Another such offer is the "Add to Cart Giveaway", where a winner will be chosen everyday from customers who add the highest number of items to their carts. Winners have the opportunity to get rewards like realme smartphones, freezers, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners.
There is also the "I Love Voucher" offer for the shoppers, which can be obtained to buy products with discounts ranging from Tk 50 to Tk 7500 every day, from 12 PM to 9 PM. In addition, with the "Shake Shake" offer, consumers can also try to win by simply shaking their phones between 5 PM to 6 PM every day, and give a go to winning prizes like washing machine, geyser, smartwatch, laptop, realme smartphone or brand double taka vouchers. Under the "Category of the Day" segment, products from specific categories will be available at a discounted rate of up to 10% each day on different items.
New users who sign up on the Daraz app shall receive a 50% discount on their first purchase. Among them, one customer who has the highest number of product-browsing records shall receive a realme C11 smartphone.
In addition to all these amazing offers, customers can enjoy the "11.11 show" from November 01 where top celebrities of Bangladesh will be talking about the leading e-commerce platform and its campaigns. Jaya Ahsan was the celebrity for the inaugural arrangement.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
BASIC Bank gets three new DMDs
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
Lufthansa flies back into first profit since pandemic began
US backs new effort to issue green bonds: Yellen
bKash offers 20pc cash back on 10MS fee payment


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft