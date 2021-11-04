Daraz brings special offers, tractions ahead of 11.11

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) is set to host Eleven Eleven (11.11), the biggest one-day sale campaign, for the fourth time.

But before the mega shopping spree begins on November 11 next, Daraz Bangladesh is already offering its customers with an exciting range of offers during their teasing phase, which they can avail from November 1 to November 11.

The teasing phase comes with lots of attractions, one of which is the "Make a Wish" contest. Under this contest, customers can share any of their wishes on Facebook with a #dWish and #daraz1111, says a press release.

Daraz will choose a total of eleven winners among the participants and fulfill their most socially acceptable wishes. Another such offer is the "Add to Cart Giveaway", where a winner will be chosen everyday from customers who add the highest number of items to their carts. Winners have the opportunity to get rewards like realme smartphones, freezers, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners.

There is also the "I Love Voucher" offer for the shoppers, which can be obtained to buy products with discounts ranging from Tk 50 to Tk 7500 every day, from 12 PM to 9 PM. In addition, with the "Shake Shake" offer, consumers can also try to win by simply shaking their phones between 5 PM to 6 PM every day, and give a go to winning prizes like washing machine, geyser, smartwatch, laptop, realme smartphone or brand double taka vouchers. Under the "Category of the Day" segment, products from specific categories will be available at a discounted rate of up to 10% each day on different items.

New users who sign up on the Daraz app shall receive a 50% discount on their first purchase. Among them, one customer who has the highest number of product-browsing records shall receive a realme C11 smartphone.

In addition to all these amazing offers, customers can enjoy the "11.11 show" from November 01 where top celebrities of Bangladesh will be talking about the leading e-commerce platform and its campaigns. Jaya Ahsan was the celebrity for the inaugural arrangement.











