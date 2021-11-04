Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ECB very unlikely to raise rates in 2022, Lagarde says

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

ECB very unlikely to raise rates in 2022, Lagarde says

ECB very unlikely to raise rates in 2022, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT, Nov 3: The European Central Bank is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year as inflation remains too low, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, pushing back on market bets for a move as soon as next October.
 "In our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise," she told an event in Lisbon.
"Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these three conditions are very unlikely to be satisfied next year."
Lagarde's comments come after she failed last week to push back market expectations and investors even briefly priced two full moves next year before retreating to anticipate one hike next October.
"Market interest rates have risen over the past weeks, mainly as a result of greater market uncertainty about the inflation outlook, spillovers from abroad to policy rate expectations in the euro area, and some questions about the calibration of asset purchases in a post-pandemic world," Lagarde said.
Lagarde also pushed back on the recent rise in yields, warning that the ECB will continue to use emergency asset purchases to keep borrowing costs down.
"An undue tightening of financing conditions is not desirable at a time when purchasing power is already being squeezed by higher energy and fuel bills, and it would represent an unwarranted headwind for the recovery," she said.
The ECB and financial investors have been at odds over the likely path of inflation, the single most important metric guiding policy.
While the ECB sees price growth retreating from levels above 4% now to below its 2% target next year, investors are betting on more durable price pressures that would trigger policy tightening. The problem is that inflation uncertainty is unusually high and even Lagarde admitted last week that the current spike will be higher and longer than thought even just a few weeks ago.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
BASIC Bank gets three new DMDs
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
Lufthansa flies back into first profit since pandemic began
US backs new effort to issue green bonds: Yellen
bKash offers 20pc cash back on 10MS fee payment


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft