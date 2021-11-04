Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Taliban bans Afghans from using foreign currencies

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

KABUL, Nov 3: Afghanistan's Taliban government announced a ban on the use of foreign currencies on Tuesday, threatening further disruption to an already ailing economy.
Since the Islamist group seized power in mid-August, the national currency the Afghani has depreciated and the country's reserves are frozen abroad.
With the economy teetering banks are running short of cash and the international community has so far refused to recognise the new government.
Meanwhile, many transactions inside the country are conducted in US dollars, and in areas close to southern border trade routes Pakistani rupees are used.
But, in a press statement, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid declared that from now on anyone using foreign currency for domestic business would be prosecuted. "The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use the Afghani currency in every transaction," he said.
"The Islamic Emirate instructs all citizens, shopkeepers, traders, businessmen and the general public to henceforth conduct all transactions in Afghanis and strictly refrain from using foreign currency."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
BASIC Bank gets three new DMDs
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
Lufthansa flies back into first profit since pandemic began
US backs new effort to issue green bonds: Yellen
bKash offers 20pc cash back on 10MS fee payment


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft