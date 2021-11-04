

Bangabandhu Hi-tech Park in Rajshahi nears completion

The park is being built on around 31 acres of land in Nabinagar area adjacent to Rajshahi metropolis aimed at establishing knowledge-based IT industries together with ensuring an area-based development.

Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority is implementing the Taka 335.51-crore project initiated by Information and Communication Technology Division with the main thrust on creating scopes for new IT entrepreneurs and employment.

Employment opportunities for around 14,000 youths both male and female will be created upon completion of the project by December, 2022, said Engineer AKM Fazlul Haque, Director of the project.

The infrastructure development works included land development, a ten- storey silicon tower in the area of 2.70 lakh square-feet, substation and power generation building, internal roads and drains, boundary wall and high-speed internet.

Construction works of 'Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Centre inside the park compound has already been completed, he said, adding ten IT farms have started working there after taking space. Besides, work on the 'Sajeeb Wazed Joy Silicon Tower' is at the final stage.

The project include construction of a Cineplex for showing video documentaries to investors from both home and abroad, besides an auditorium.

Engineer Haque said the silicon tower will have multipurpose facilities including two basement parking floors, high standard training, seminar and conference rooms, rentable office spaces and lounge and recreation area.

Besides, the 62,000 square-feet IT Incubation centre with an energy efficient state of the art office building has multipurpose training facilities, high quality start-ups, rainwater harvesting and renewable energy sources.

All sorts of business environment have been ensured for attracting investors from both home and abroad.

He said the Bangabandhu Hi-tech Park aims to create an atmosphere for establishing industries on ICT, engineering, electronics, telecommunication and biotechnology. Besides, more avenues of employment for the ICT people will be created in this venture.

Haque said foreign companies would be allowed to provide technological support for developing local industries.

The present government is pledge-bound to promote the ICT sector for overall development of the country. As a whole, the park will contribute a lot towards the national economy, he added.

Professor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, hopes the park will play a key role in building Digital Bangladesh.

It will also accelerate the country's economic development by expanding hi-tech industries, establishing hardware and IT industries and creating an investment-friendly condition to attract foreign companies. -BSS





















