Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:23 PM
19 firms to get President’s Industrial Development Award today

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Business Correspondent

President's Industrial Development Award-2019' will go to 19 industrial units which will be awarded today (Thursday) for their outstanding contribution to the national economy.
Among the winners, four are under the large industries category, four medium, three small, three micro, two cottage and three hi-tech industries.
President M Abdul Hamid will virtually attend the award giving function as the chief guest at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.
Planning Minister MA Mannan, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud  Humayun and State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder will be  present as special guests.  Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana will preside over the function.
Industries Minister Nurul  Majid Mahmud Humayun made the disclosure on Wednesday at a press briefing held in the conference room of the ministry in the city.  He said the Industries Ministry is providing necessary policy support to entrepreneurs for achieving the goal of sustainable and knowledge-based industrialization.
He said considering the changed situation of world economy, the ministry has  taken initiative to formulate 'National Industrial Policy 2021' for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Vision-2041."  
He said a planned and time bound roadmap for the development of light engineering industry is already being prepared.  BRB Cable Industries Limited and British American Tobacco Bangladesh have secured the top spot under the large industry category followed by Mir Ceramic Limited and Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Limited.
Among medium industries, Bengal Polymer Wares Limited has secured the first position while Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited secured the second position. Auko Tex Limited and Crimson Rosella Seafood Limited have jointly secured the third position.  
Under the small industry category award recipients are Prome Agro Foods Limited, Madhabdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Limited and APS Holdings Limited.
Masko Dairy Enterprise secured first position among micro industries with Madhabdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Limited and Raven Agro Chemicals Limited. Core the Jute Works secured first position in cottage industry category and Samsunahar Textile Mills secured second position.
In the high-tech industry category, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, Information Technology Consultants Limited and Summit Communication  Limited have been selected.


