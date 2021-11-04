Macroeconomic stability under threat as remittance falls

Slow down in inward remittance is posing threat to the macroeconomic stability which continues healthy over the recent past. Dollar is now selling closer to Tk 92 in kerb market while it sells at Tk 87.4 per dollar through banking windows.

As supply of dollar is falling, its price in terms of taka is rising. Expatriates sent $1.64 billion in October, down 4.6 percent from September and 21.7 percent year-on-year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data This is a significant fall in the value of taka.

Remittances have both direct and partial impact on various sectors of the country's economy, including the value of dollar. According to the central bank data, in July-October period this year, expatriates from 21 countries sent home $7.05 billion, which was $8.81 billion for the same period last year. Remittance figures in May this year were $2.17 billion, $1.94 billion in June, $1.87 billion in July, $1.81 billion in August and $1.72 billion in September. Experts believe that there is enough reason to be concerned about this ongoing slump.

Prof Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), told The Daily Observer that the drop in remittance flow has already affected Bangladesh's macro-economic health.

Asked where macro-economic situation would have a direct impact, he said: "It will impact three sectors. First, it will affect the dollar market, where the dollar rate is rising rapidly. It will also affect the open or kerb market, where dollar value is going up to almost Tk92, although in the banking channel the rate is Tk87.4.

Second, it has a great impact on inflation. Third, decreased remittances mean less labour export. Therefore, if the labourers remain in the country, local market will also be affected, he said. "Since remittance is crucial for the government, there is reason to worry," he added.

Speaking at a meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs on October 6, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said he was hopeful that the inward remittance flow would return to normalcy in about three months because many Bangladeshis who returned home amid the pandemic are now going back.

At present, the government gives an additional 2 percent incentive on remittances when it comes through banking channel. In addition, many banks offer an additional 1 percent incentive. Remittance is the second-highest forex-earner for the country after readymade garments.



















