Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Macroeconomic stability under threat as remittance falls

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Business Correspondent

Slow down in inward remittance is posing threat to the macroeconomic stability which continues healthy over the recent past. Dollar is now selling closer to Tk 92 in kerb market while it sells at Tk 87.4 per dollar through banking windows.
As supply of dollar is falling, its price in terms of taka is rising.  Expatriates sent $1.64 billion in October, down 4.6 percent from September and 21.7 percent year-on-year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data This is a significant fall in the value of taka.
Remittances have both direct and partial impact on various sectors of the country's economy, including the value of dollar. According to the central bank data, in July-October period this year, expatriates from 21 countries sent home $7.05 billion, which was $8.81 billion for the same period last year. Remittance figures in May this year were $2.17 billion, $1.94 billion in June, $1.87 billion in July, $1.81 billion in August and $1.72 billion in September. Experts believe that there is enough reason to be concerned about this ongoing slump.
Prof Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), told The             Daily Observer that the drop in remittance flow has already affected Bangladesh's macro-economic health.
Asked where macro-economic situation would have a direct impact, he said: "It will impact three sectors. First, it will affect the dollar market, where the dollar rate is rising rapidly. It will also affect the open or kerb market, where dollar value is going up to almost Tk92, although in the banking channel the rate is Tk87.4.
Second, it has a great impact on inflation. Third, decreased remittances mean less labour export. Therefore, if the labourers remain in the country, local market will also be affected, he said. "Since remittance is crucial for the government, there is reason to worry," he added.
Speaking at a meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs on October 6, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said he was hopeful that the inward remittance flow would return to normalcy in about three months because many Bangladeshis who returned home amid the pandemic are now going back.
At present, the government gives an additional 2 percent incentive on remittances when it comes through banking channel. In addition, many banks offer an additional 1 percent incentive. Remittance is the second-highest forex-earner for the country after readymade garments.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
BASIC Bank gets three new DMDs
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
Lufthansa flies back into first profit since pandemic began
US backs new effort to issue green bonds: Yellen
bKash offers 20pc cash back on 10MS fee payment


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft