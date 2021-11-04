

2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday

This prestigious event will be attended by government dignitaries, marketing consultants, c-suite executives, academicians and corporate leaders. Millions of viewers from 100 plus countries will be attending the summit.

Furthermore, the event will be graced by the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Minister of Foreign Affairs, A.K. Abdul Momen and Country Partner Kotler Impact Inc, Canada, Professor of IBA, University of Dhaka, and President, Northern Education Group, Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah who will be speaking at the World Marketing Summit 2021 from Bangladesh.

The multinational companies from different sectors of Bangladesh will reap benefits by learning the latest marketing practices on various subjects such as value creation, omni-channel strategy, influencer marketing and many more.

At the same time, educational institutions are also actively participating in the World Marketing Summit. More than 1000 students have registered under the "Global Internship Program," an Internship program that helps students to work practically on marketing projects and network with industry leaders. Furthermore, top 25 universities of Bangladesh are on board with us. Under this partnership, each university will be representing the World Marketing Summit and global learning to Bangladesh.

Participants can attend the world marketing summit by registering through the website, www.wmsbangladesh.com















The 2nd Electronic World Marketing Summit (eWMS 2021) will take place online on November 6 and 7 next under the aegis of Northern Education Group (NEG) country partner of Kotler Impact and Resint Inc, Canada, says a press release.This prestigious event will be attended by government dignitaries, marketing consultants, c-suite executives, academicians and corporate leaders. Millions of viewers from 100 plus countries will be attending the summit.Furthermore, the event will be graced by the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Minister of Foreign Affairs, A.K. Abdul Momen and Country Partner Kotler Impact Inc, Canada, Professor of IBA, University of Dhaka, and President, Northern Education Group, Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah who will be speaking at the World Marketing Summit 2021 from Bangladesh.The multinational companies from different sectors of Bangladesh will reap benefits by learning the latest marketing practices on various subjects such as value creation, omni-channel strategy, influencer marketing and many more.At the same time, educational institutions are also actively participating in the World Marketing Summit. More than 1000 students have registered under the "Global Internship Program," an Internship program that helps students to work practically on marketing projects and network with industry leaders. Furthermore, top 25 universities of Bangladesh are on board with us. Under this partnership, each university will be representing the World Marketing Summit and global learning to Bangladesh.Participants can attend the world marketing summit by registering through the website, www.wmsbangladesh.com