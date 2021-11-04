Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 348
Business Correspondent

2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday

2-day e-World Marketing Summit begins Saturday

The 2nd Electronic World Marketing Summit (eWMS 2021) will take place online on November 6 and 7 next under the aegis of Northern Education Group (NEG) country partner of Kotler Impact and Resint Inc, Canada, says a press release.
This prestigious event will be attended by government dignitaries, marketing consultants, c-suite executives, academicians and corporate leaders. Millions of viewers from 100 plus countries will be attending the summit.
Furthermore, the event will be graced by the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Minister of Foreign Affairs, A.K. Abdul Momen and Country Partner Kotler Impact Inc, Canada, Professor of IBA, University of Dhaka, and President, Northern Education Group, Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah who will be speaking at the World Marketing Summit 2021 from Bangladesh.
The multinational companies from different sectors of Bangladesh will reap benefits by learning the latest marketing practices on various subjects such as value creation, omni-channel strategy, influencer marketing and many more.
At the same time, educational institutions are also actively participating in the World Marketing Summit. More than 1000 students have registered under the "Global Internship Program," an Internship program that helps students to work practically on marketing projects and network with industry leaders. Furthermore, top 25 universities of Bangladesh are on board with us. Under this partnership, each university will be representing the World Marketing Summit and global learning to Bangladesh.
Participants can attend the world marketing summit by registering through the website, www.wmsbangladesh.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
BASIC Bank gets three new DMDs
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
Lufthansa flies back into first profit since pandemic began
US backs new effort to issue green bonds: Yellen
bKash offers 20pc cash back on 10MS fee payment


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft