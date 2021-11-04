Stocks fall for 4th running day on lack of fresh stakes

Stocks fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as investors were reluctant to take fresh stakes pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dipped by 56.07 points or 0.80 per cent to 6,898, after eroding more than 164 points in the past four consecutive days.

Two other indices also fell as the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, declined 20.13 points to 2,585 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 7.01 points to 1,461, at the close of the trading..

Turnover fell to Tk 11.54 billion on the DSE, down 11 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 12.95 billion. It was the lowest single-day transaction since June 29 this year, when turnover was recorded at Tk 11.48 billion. The market-cap of DSE stood at Tk 5,509 billion on Wednesday, down from Tk 5,559 billion in the previous session.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 246 ended lower, 89 higher and 40 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 186,971 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 280.91 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 216 points to settle at 20,187 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 129 points to 12,127.

Of the issues traded, 201 declined, 59 advanced and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 11.05 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 312 million.

















