Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 4th running day on lack of fresh stakes

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as investors were reluctant to take fresh stakes pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dipped by 56.07 points or 0.80 per cent to 6,898, after eroding more than 164 points in the past four consecutive days.
Two other indices also fell as the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, declined 20.13 points to 2,585 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 7.01 points to 1,461, at the close of the trading..
Turnover fell to Tk 11.54 billion on the DSE, down 11 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 12.95 billion. It was the lowest single-day transaction since June 29 this year, when turnover was recorded at Tk 11.48 billion. The market-cap of DSE stood at Tk 5,509 billion on Wednesday, down from Tk 5,559 billion in the previous session.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 246 ended lower, 89 higher and 40 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 186,971 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 280.91 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 216 points to settle at 20,187 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 129 points to 12,127.
Of the issues traded, 201 declined, 59 advanced and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 11.05 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 312 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
BASIC Bank gets three new DMDs
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
EXIM Bank donates 1.5 lac blankets to PM’s relief fund
Lufthansa flies back into first profit since pandemic began
US backs new effort to issue green bonds: Yellen
bKash offers 20pc cash back on 10MS fee payment


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft