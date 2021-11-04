AL benefits from communal strife: Fakhrul

"Since independence The Awami League has benefitted from every communal conflict in the country. Through the persecution of the Hindu community, Awami League occupied their land and gets political benefits," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP Secretary General made the remarks at a view exchange meeting with local journalists at his residence in Kalibari in Thakurgaon on Wednesday. Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League thinks the people of the Hindu community in the country to be their personal property. So they can be treated in any way. The issue will be clear if each communal conflict incident since country's independence is impartially investigated."

Mentioning that Awami League has benefitted from every communal incident Fakrul said, "When the Hindus left as a result of persecution, the people of the Awami League occupied their land. Once again, the Awami League leaders took their vote bank by intimidating them through harassment."

Referring to the recent demolition of the puja mandapa, Fakrul Islam said, "We have learned from newspapers that the Awami League government was involved in all the incidents this time. But it is very unfortunate our foreign minister said no temple has been destroyed in the country."

Adding that lives of the country's people have become difficult today due to corruption BNP Secretary General said and "If we calculate the assets of the top leaders of the Awami League, everyone will understand the extent of the corruption."