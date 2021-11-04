BNP’s participation or not will not affect next polls or its process: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP's participation or boycott will not affect the next election or its process.

He said, "It is up to them whether the BNP will take part in the election. According to the constitution, the next election will be held on time. Time and tide wait for none. The election will not wait for anyone. It is not a matter whether the BNP will take part in polls or not."

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this in his speech as chief guest at a discussion organized by AL central body on the occasion of Jail Killing Day. The meeting was held at AL central office of 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. The AL General Secretary said, "The caretaker government has gone to the museum by the verdict of the supreme court. The caretaker government will not return from the museum."

Addressing the BNP Secretary General, Obaidul Quader said, "No matter how much Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir shouts for the caretaker government, there will be no benefit. Elections will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as in other democracies of the world."

Quader said, "Ziaur Rahman has rehabilitated communal politics. BNP is not a party of freedom fighters, it is a party of masked freedom fighters. It is not a democratic party, it is a disguised democratic party. The BNP is the trustworthy, reliable address of communal power. Now the number one enemy of the country is communalism. And the seedlings of this communalism were planted by Ziaur Rahman. That poisonous tree is now spreading its branches."

Regarding the jail killings, AL General Secretary said, "Bangabandhu was killed to deprive us of guardians, and four national leaders were killed to deprive us of leadership. Who committed these murders? There is clear evidence - who sent the murderers abroad to save them, rewarded them. The killers were rewarded and rehabilitated by Gen Ziaur Rahman."









