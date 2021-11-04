Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Russia, China reject Biden criticism on climate

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

MOSCOW, Nov 3: Russia and China on Wednesday rejected US President Joe Biden's criticism of President Vladimir Putin for not showing up at the COP26 summit, saying Moscow is serious about climate change.
"We disagree," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Biden's accusation that China and Russia were failing to show leadership on climate change. "We are certainly not minimising the importance of the event in Glasgow, but Russia's actions are consistent and thoughtful and serious," he said. Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Putin for not attending the conference, saying: "His tundra is burning -- literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything."
Peskov said Moscow was well aware of the effects of climate change and was in fact facing "more serious challenges" than other countries. "The tundra really is on fire. But let's not forget that forests are burning in California, forests are burning in Turkey, and in other countries," he said. Peskov said Russia had taken a "very responsible" position on climate change with long-term plans to reduce emissions and diversify energy sources. He said Biden may not have been aware of these plans when he spoke and that when the two leaders next meet in person, "President Putin will have a great opportunity to tell President Biden what we are doing on the climate".
Peskov said last month that Putin would not attend COP26. He gave no reason, though Putin has rarely travelled outside Russia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, except for a summit with Biden in Geneva in June.
Putin said last month that Russia -- the fourth-highest carbon emitter -- was aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. That followed an earlier pledge to cut carbon emissions to below the level of the European Union by 2050.  For years Putin was notorious for his scepticism about man-made global warming and saying Russia stands to benefit from it. But his approach has changed as Russia -- one of the world's biggest producers of oil and gas -- sees the devastating effects of climate change. The country has set numerous heat records in recent years, and the rising temperatures have contributed to severe floods and forest fires that have affected Siberia with increasing regularity.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL benefits from communal strife: Fakhrul
BNP’s participation or not will not affect next polls or its process: Quader
Russia, China reject Biden criticism on climate
Alleged ARSA leader found dead at Rohingya camp
Army chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’
Jail Killing Day observed
Govt trying its best to execute Jail Killing case verdict: Home boss
World has to share responsibilities of climate migrants: PM


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft