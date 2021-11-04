Alleged ARSA leader found dead at Rohingya camp

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 3: The body of an alleged Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) leader was found at the Whykong Rohingya refugee camp under Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hashim, 32, son of late Nurul Amin of Camp No 22 of Unchiprang in Whykong union.

Whykong police outpost's sub-inspector Mahabubur Rahaman said Hashim was probably lynched by a mob. "However, the exact cause of death will be clear after post-mortem," he said.

According to police sources, Hashim used to assault Rohingya Muslims, identifying himself as an ARSA leader.

Hashim was one of the masterminds behind the recent assassination of top Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, the sources said, not ruling out his involvement in the madrasah attack.

Md Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Teknaf police station, said the body was sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









