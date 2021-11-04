Army chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’



Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is adorned with the '16th Colonel of the Regiment' of EBR of the Bangladesh Army at the induction ceremony of East Bengal Regimental Centre in Chattogram Cantonment on Wednesday. photo : ispr

The attractive and eye-catching induction ceremony was held at the Shaheed MR Chowdhury Parade Ground of East Bengal Regimental Centre in Chattogram Cantonment on Wednesday, according to ISPR press release.

Through this ceremony, as the 'Colonel of the Regiment', the Chief of Army Staff took over as the guardian of the 'Oldest Regiment' East Bengal Regiment of the Bangladesh Army in accordance with the military tradition.

On arrival at parade square, the Chief of Army Staff was accorded a formal salute and was given a 'Guard of Honour' by a smartly turned out contingent of the East Bengal Regiment.

Later, General Shafiuddin was adorned with 'Colonel rank badge' of East Bengal Regiment by the senior commander and master warrant officer of East Bengal Regiment.

At the inauguration ceremony, Chief of Army Staff addressed the gathering.

He said the heroic fighters of this regiment had set an example of patriotism by participating in the war of liberation in 1971.

Later, Chief of Army Staff placed wreaths to the 'Ojana Shaheed Samadhi' at the East Bengal Regimental Centre created in memory of the heroic martyrs of the East Bengal Regiment who sacrificed their lives in 1971.





