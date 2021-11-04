Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Jail Killing Day observed

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal accompanied his party leaders pay respect to four leaders by placing wreathes on their portraits on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day at the Old central Jail in the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal accompanied his party leaders pay respect to four leaders by placing wreathes on their portraits on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day at the Old central Jail in the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

The country observed Jail Killing Day on Wednesday to mark the assassination of four national leaders inside the Dhaka Central Jail.
The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders who were killed in state custody on this day way back in 1975.
AL leaders and activists paid homage by laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32.
Tributes were also paid to the four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamruzzaman.
The ruling party arranged a discussion at its central office in the capital.
Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued separate messages for the occasion.
The President, in his message, said, "The aim of the killers was to erase the ideals of the Liberation War from the spirit of the young generation apart from giving rise to an undemocratic autocratic rule which failed."
He urged all to work from their respective positions to complete the unfinished works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a happy, prosperous 'Sonar Bangla'. "This should be our promise on Jail Killing Day."
In her message, the Prime Minister said, "The killing of the four national leaders was the continuation of the assassination of the Father of the Nation, along with his family. Through it, the defeated forces and anti-state quarters made an evil attempt to destroy the Liberation War spirit and render the Bengali nation leaderless by erasing the name of the Awami League."
She urged the people of the country to build a poverty-free and happy, peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu.
On November 3, 1975, the four national leaders and heroes of the Liberation War were assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail.
The four leaders played a key role in leading the Mujibnagar government, that led the Liberation War effort in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL benefits from communal strife: Fakhrul
BNP’s participation or not will not affect next polls or its process: Quader
Russia, China reject Biden criticism on climate
Alleged ARSA leader found dead at Rohingya camp
Army chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’
Jail Killing Day observed
Govt trying its best to execute Jail Killing case verdict: Home boss
World has to share responsibilities of climate migrants: PM


Latest News
Govt to import 16 lakh mts crude oil, 58.50 lakh mts refined oil
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh 58/5 after 10 overs
India cuts petrol, diesel taxes
12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 54
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till Dec 7
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections
After freight transportorters, public transporters to go on strike too
Australia win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat first
Noakhali inhabitants demand to stop harassment in birth registration
Most Read News
TCB starts selling essentials at increased prices of oil, lentil
89.24pc fail in DU 'Ka' unit admission test
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack
Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid
13 AL leaders expelled for joining polls as rebels
BNP announces two-day programme to mark November 7
T20 World Cup umpire Gough to isloate after bubble breach
Dravid appointed as India's head coach
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft