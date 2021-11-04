Jail Killing Day observed



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal accompanied his party leaders pay respect to four leaders by placing wreathes on their portraits on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day at the Old central Jail in the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders who were killed in state custody on this day way back in 1975.

AL leaders and activists paid homage by laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32.

Tributes were also paid to the four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamruzzaman.

The ruling party arranged a discussion at its central office in the capital.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued separate messages for the occasion.

The President, in his message, said, "The aim of the killers was to erase the ideals of the Liberation War from the spirit of the young generation apart from giving rise to an undemocratic autocratic rule which failed."

He urged all to work from their respective positions to complete the unfinished works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a happy, prosperous 'Sonar Bangla'. "This should be our promise on Jail Killing Day."

In her message, the Prime Minister said, "The killing of the four national leaders was the continuation of the assassination of the Father of the Nation, along with his family. Through it, the defeated forces and anti-state quarters made an evil attempt to destroy the Liberation War spirit and render the Bengali nation leaderless by erasing the name of the Awami League."

She urged the people of the country to build a poverty-free and happy, peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu.

On November 3, 1975, the four national leaders and heroes of the Liberation War were assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders played a key role in leading the Mujibnagar government, that led the Liberation War effort in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.







The country observed Jail Killing Day on Wednesday to mark the assassination of four national leaders inside the Dhaka Central Jail.The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders who were killed in state custody on this day way back in 1975.AL leaders and activists paid homage by laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32.Tributes were also paid to the four national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamruzzaman.The ruling party arranged a discussion at its central office in the capital.Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued separate messages for the occasion.The President, in his message, said, "The aim of the killers was to erase the ideals of the Liberation War from the spirit of the young generation apart from giving rise to an undemocratic autocratic rule which failed."He urged all to work from their respective positions to complete the unfinished works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a happy, prosperous 'Sonar Bangla'. "This should be our promise on Jail Killing Day."In her message, the Prime Minister said, "The killing of the four national leaders was the continuation of the assassination of the Father of the Nation, along with his family. Through it, the defeated forces and anti-state quarters made an evil attempt to destroy the Liberation War spirit and render the Bengali nation leaderless by erasing the name of the Awami League."She urged the people of the country to build a poverty-free and happy, peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu.On November 3, 1975, the four national leaders and heroes of the Liberation War were assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail.The four leaders played a key role in leading the Mujibnagar government, that led the Liberation War effort in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.