Thursday, 4 November, 2021, 5:21 PM
World has to share responsibilities of climate migrants: PM

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech on 'A Bangladesh Vision for Global Climate Prosperity' at the Scottish parliament on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech on 'A Bangladesh Vision for Global Climate Prosperity' at the Scottish parliament on Tuesday. photo : pid

GLASGOW, Nov 3: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the world would have to share the responsibilities of the climate migrants, as she addressed the Scottish Parliament here at an event titled "Call for Climate Prosperity".
 "The world has to share the responsibilities of the climate migrants - the people displaced because of climate change induced natural events like sea-level rise, river erosion, increasing salinity, floods and draughts. The issue of loss and damage must be addressed properly," she said.
The Prime Minister said Bangladesh already has six million climatically displaced populations with an additional burden of 1.1 million Myanmar Rohingyas, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges to address.  
The premier was presenting the keynote speech titled "A Bangladesh Vision for Global Climate Prosperity" at the Committee Room, the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday evening.
Speaker Alison Johnstone received the Bangladesh premier on her arrival at the Scottish Parliament.
Sheikh Rehana and CVF Thematic Ambassador Saima Wazed Hossain were present.
Mentioning that effective and adequate climate finance mechanism is the key for achieving prosperity, she put forth some proposals for successful implementation of the MCPP.
Placing a proposal, Sheikh Hasina, also chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable20 (V20), said, "The major emitting countries must submit and implement aggressive NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions). Without ambitious mitigation efforts, only adaptation measures are not sufficient to slow, stop and then reverse the adverse impacts of climate change."  
The Prime Minister in another proposal said that developed countries must fulfill their commitment of providing 100 billion dollars annually to the developing countries for addressing climate change, with special focus on the climate vulnerable countries.    -BSS


