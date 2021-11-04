1 killed, 5 hurt in gas pipeline blast

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3: The owner of a building that had experienced gas pipeline accident at Uttar Kattoli of the Port city was arrested for his negligence in proper maintenance of the utility services.

Mamtaz Mia, owner of a six-storied building 'Mamtaz Bhavan', was arrested on Tuesday night from Akbar Shah area.

In a gas pipeline blast in his building, one died and five others received burn injuries badly on November 1.

They are now undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). All six victims were the members of a same family.

They are - Shahjahan Sheikh,25, Dilruba Begum, 18, Mahia Akhtar,9, Jiban Sheikh,14 and Swadhin Sheikh,17 while Sajeda Begum, mother of all victims, died on November 2.

On November 8 in the past 2020, such a same incident took place in the same building. But the owner did not take any proper step to solve the gas leakage problem. A total of nine people, including seven members of a same family, received burn injuries.







