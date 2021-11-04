Video
Fire Service and Civil Defence week begins

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Fire Service and Civil Defence Week-2021 will begin today across the country aiming to create mass awareness about natural and manmade disasters, including fire incidents.
Fire Service and Civil Defence has taken elaborate programmes to observe the week.
On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday issued separate messages greeting the Fire Service and Civil Defence officials and wished all the programmes of the week a success.
President M Abdul Hamid in his message said the role of Fire Service and Civil Defence is very crucial for ensuring life security of the people during manmade and natural disasters, including extinguishing fire, extending services to injured people and transporting patients in critical conditions. As a government institution, at first the members of Fire Service and Civil Defence stand by the people putting their lives at risk during different disasters, he added.
Noting that the rate and prevalence of accidents is increasing gradually due to the industrialization and urbanization, the President underscored the need for supplying modern equipment to the fire service workers and give higher training to them to face the challenge of accidents.
Abdul Hamid hoped that the weeklong programme will help the fire service workers increase mutual communication with the common people.
In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the present Awami League (AL) government has been implementing various realistic programmes to increase the overall capacity of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence aiming at building a safe Bangladesh.
Setting up at least one fire station at every upazila across the country is now at final stage, she said, adding that the present government has increased the number of fire stations to 456 from 204.
Apart from increasing services and capacity, other facilities were also increased for the institution, the premier added.  Sheikh Hasina hoped that workers of Fire Service and Civil Defence would perform their duties with enthusiasm, courage, skills, honesty and sincerity.  Fire Service and Civil Defence would help build 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.     -BSS



