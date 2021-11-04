Video
48,60,912 get 1st dose of C-19 vaccine in Rangpur

Published : Thursday, 4 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Nov 3: The number of the first dose recipient citizens of Covid-19 vaccine rose to 48,60,912 with the inoculation of 36,002 more with the first dose of the jab today in Rangpur division.
"Among 36,002 new first dose recipients, 23,594 were inoculated with Sinopharm Covid-19 jab, 10,974 with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab and 1,434 Pfizer Covid-19 jab today," Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Motaharul Islam said on Wednesday.
The total first dose recipient 48,60,912 citizens include 15,02,830 people vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, 32,16,352 people with Sinopharm Covid-19 jab, 1,31,849 with Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and 9,881 with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.    
Meanwhile, the number of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine recipient citizens rose to 30,55,980 with inoculation of more 34,535 people with the second dose of the jab today in the division.


