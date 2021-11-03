Tension runs high at CMC, CMCH

CHATTOGRAM Nov 2: Internal rivalry in Chattogram City Awami League has created a tense situation at both Chattogram Medical College (CMC) and Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) despite a ban on student politics on campus.

The CMC authorities have been forced to shut down the college several times.

The internal conflict in Chattogram City Awami League erupted between AL Secretary AJM Nasiruddin and Deputy Education Minister Naufel.

The followers of former Mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury are now the supporters of his son Deputy Education Minister Naufel. The other faction belongs to former Mayor and City AL General Secretary AJM Nasiruddin.

They were also locked in a factional clash on July 12 last when the Deputy Education Minister visited CMCH.

Rivalry between Mohiuddin Chowdhury and AJM Nasiruddin has continued for a long time putting AL politics in problem in Chattogram.

Several supporters of both the factions had been killed in clashes over the last two decades.

After the death of Mohiuddin Chowdhury, the same rivalry has continued between AJM Nasiruddin

and Mohiuddin's son Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) have closed CMC for sine die following sporadic clashes between the two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League on October 30.

The CMC authorities took the decision at an emergency meeting held the same day after a skirmish broke out in front of the institution's main gate.

All medical students were asked to leave the dormitories.